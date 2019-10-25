Missouri’s Nick Bolton stepping up on field as playmaker for Tigers’ young defense

While last weekend’s 21-14 loss to Vanderbilt was plenty disappointing for Mizzou, the Tigers’ defense actually had one of its better days. The Commodores didn’t move the ball all that efficiently, but they obviously did enough to collect the win, including bleeding out the final six minutes of the clock.

MU coach Barry Odom’s takeaway? His defense didn’t play well enough. His players agreed, the defeat still fresh in their minds.

Linebacker Nick Bolton stepped up to shoulder much of the blame. Despite his 15 tackles — three for loss — he pointed out that he missed some gaps. He also partially faulted himself for allowing Vandy’s 61-yard touchdown late in the first half on a pass from Mo Hasan to Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Bolton, once merely the talk of camp for his preseason performance, has become one of the most important players on the field for the Missouri defense. While Cameron Wilkins has drawn headlines as Cale Garrett’s immediate replacement at middle linebacker, Bolton has been another pivotal piece for Odom on that side of the ball.

And, like Wilkins, Bolton has seen his role swell since Garrett went down with a pectoral tendon injury several weeks ago. The Frisco, Texas, native knows this. It helps that Garrett has told him to his face that “the defense is going to go as long as I go,” Bolton said.

“It’s been a growing experience,” Bolton said of the past two weeks. “You can’t really replace Cale’s leadership or even his presence on the football field. But you’ve got to take one step every day. Get better on the field as a leader.”

While Bolton continues to produce at weakside linebacker, he’s also still learning, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. He’s had to increase his level of communication on the field and be more outgoing in directing his teammates when they’re out of position.

For a guy who isn’t the most vocal by nature, that’s been a been a bit of transition.

“He’s got to be the guy to make us right,” Odom said of Bolton. “There’s times that he was the guy that echoed that call, but now he’s the one that makes it and he’s done a great job. He’s been very productive.”

Garrett has helped in this area, too, Bolton said, by guiding the linebackers like another assistant coach. Though he cannot play right now, he still shares tips on the field and continues to set a high standard for the linebackers in their meeting room.

“I’m not really a vocal leader — more lead-by example,” Bolton said. “I’m just trying to be more vocal in that point off the field and just become a better leader and become a better teammate.”

While Bolton works to find his voice, others on MU’s defense are striving to as well. Cornerback Jarvis Ware is a sophomore; so is defensive end Jatorian Hansford. But in terms of age and experience, this team “threw away the young guy thing” earlier, Bolton said, and are now just focusing on who can produce on the field.

Bolton and his teammates are trying to come of age as quickly as they can.

After all, even following last week’s unsightly loss, the Tigers are still a major factor in the SEC East division.

“You see what Cale did in five games,” Bolton said. “That’s the expectation for everyone in the linebacker room. We’re all trying to reach him and hopefully pass him one day.”