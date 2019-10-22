After stinging loss to Vandy, Mizzou’s Barry Odom focuses on schedule ahead

After Saturday’s 21-14 loss at Vanderbilt, Missouri coach Barry Odom’s main theme was how he and his staff were out-coached in all facets of the game.

There were other errors — including penalties and execution miscues — but Odom plainly put a bulk of the blame on himself.

“I’m not in the position to place blame other than put it on me,” Odom said Tuesday. “I didn’t get us in position or ready to go play our best, and we got outplayed.”

According to some Missouri fans, it was just one of many inexplicable losses in the program’s history, much like the season-opener at Wyoming. It’s led to the detractors calling for the fourth-year coach’s job, believing he isn’t the leader fit to guide Missouri football.

Some players stood up for their coach, like center Trystan Colon-Castillo. Odom, though, said the team will continue to practice well and plan for the next game, leaving the outside noise right where it is.

While the defeat stung, Mizzou (5-2) has just one loss in conference play and can still finish first in the SEC East. The Tigers are just one win away from bowl eligibility, though that comes with the asterisk of the school’s pending appeal of a NCAA bowl ban.

“You control the space between your ears,” Odom said of the negative fan reactions. “We’re 5-2 and got an opportunity to control the narrative here for the next five weeks.”

True freshman starter

Martez Manuel will make his first start Saturday at Kentucky. The true freshman has played in all seven games this season.

The start comes after Tyree Gillespie was ejected for targeting in the second half of Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt. Odom said Gillespie was remorseful, especially in the locker room after the play. Per NCAA rules, Gillespie has to sit out the first half of the next game.

That leaves Manuel, the Columbia native who starred at Rock Bridge High, and the other depth pieces of the MU secondary to pick up the playing time. Odom said starters Khalil Oliver, Joshuah Bledsoe and others will rotate in with Manuel to play the safety positions in the first half against Kentucky.

Kicking right

Odom reaffirmed his confidence in Tucker McCann after he missed both of his field goal attempts Saturday, from 48 and 50 yards. Odom pointed out how the senior has done well on punting and kickoffs.

Mentally, Odom said McCann’s in a good spot. He also pointed out how McCann did well kicking the ball on Tuesday.

Depth chart update

The MU depth chart didn’t change much when released on Tuesday. Gillespie is still listed as a starter despite him set to miss the first half against Kentucky.

The notable change on the depth chart is that Richaud Floyd is listed atop the punt returner position. Floyd hasn’t played the past two games because of a hamstring injury. There’s still an “or” designation on the depth chart with Cade Musser.