Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats: Kickoff time, TV, line, five things to know

With a stinker of a loss behind them and the NCAA appeal still looming large, all the Missouri Tigers can do is look ahead. At least, that’s what quarterback Kelly Bryant said following the 21-14 defeat to Vanderbilt last Saturday.

The Tigers are again on the road this Saturday to face a struggling SEC East team. Sound familiar? This time, though, it’s against a Kentucky squad the Tigers know all too well from last year.

Here’s a look at this week’s game.

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Betting line: Missouri by 10

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Five things to know