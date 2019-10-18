Meet Souichi Terada, The Kansas City Star’s new Missouri Tigers beat reporter

The Kansas City Star has hired Souichi Terada to cover University of Missouri athletics.

Terada, a recent graduate of Michigan State University and the Sports Journalism Institute’s internship program, is a Detroit native who this week moved to Columbia to begin work full-time on the beat.

He’ll be with the 5-1 Tigers in Nashville this weekend to cover their football game against Vanderbilt. Men’s and women’s basketball is also getting underway soon, so it’s a busy time for MU.

“We’re really excited to welcome Souichi to The Star family,” said Jeff Rosen, The Star’s Assistant Managing Editor/Sports. “He’s had some excellent internship experience through SJI, as well as at The Tennessean in Nashville and the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. And he covered the Spartans while in school. He knows his way around a major college sports program.”

The highly competitive and well regarded Sports Journalism Institute has for several years been based in Columbia, so Terada is no stranger to its college campus.

“Anyone who reads The Star knows how great the sports section has been and is currently,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started with such a strong team covering a great school like Missouri.”

Terada succeeds Alex Schiffer on The Star’s Mizzou beat. Schiffer recently left after two years to cover the Brooklyn Nets for The Athletic.

Follow Terada on Twitter at @SouichiTerada. Readers will also be able to hear him on upcoming episodes of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast, hosted by Blair Kerkhoff.