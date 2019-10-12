Missouri Tigers vs. Ole Miss: Kickoff time, TV, betting line, prediction

SHARE COPY LINK

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia

TV: ESPN2

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Betting line: Missouri by 12½

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Predictions

College Football News: Missouri wins, 30-16

Expect an inspired, ticked-off Missouri team that comes out solid against the Rebels. Bryant isn’t going to be perfect, but the running game will take over, and the defense will be cranked up to produce with Garrett gone. Ole Miss won’t have the passing game to overcome a sluggish day from the ground game.

Athlon Sports: Missouri wins 38-20

Missouri has been a different team since that face-plant at Wyoming to start the season and has designs on making an SEC East title run. The youthful Rebels are sitting at 3-3 right now and have a tough road ahead if they are going to earn their first postseason bid since 2015. They’ll still have to face Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State, so getting wins where they can will be paramount. This is a winnable game, for sure, but we just see that Missouri defense being too tough.