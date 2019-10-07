Mizzou Tigers football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Betting Line: Missouri by 11

John Rhys Plumlee has stepped in and stepped up: Since leaving Ole Miss’ 28-20 loss to No. 23 Cal with bruised ribs, redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral hasn’t returned to the field. In his place, true freshman John Rhys Plumlee has provided a spark for the offense. Since coming in for Corral, he’s totaled 649 all-purpose yards — with more on the ground than through the air — and four total touchdowns.

Ole Miss gets it done on the ground: On paper, the Rebels offense isn’t a particular standout. It ranks No. 97 nationally in total yards per game and No. 82 nationally in points per game. However, Ole Miss (3-3) averages 234.5 yards on the ground per game. That ranks 16th in the nation.

The Ole Miss defensive is … polarizing: The Rebels know how to stop the ball on the ground, however, they can’t seem to do the same through the air. Ole Miss ranks No. 20 nationally in rushing yards allowed — 99.7 per game — but it gives up 295.7 passing yards per game, which ranks No. 119.

Missouri has dominated this series: The last Missouri team to lose to the Rebels was coached by Al Onofrio in 1974. Since then, the Tigers have won five consecutive and lead the all-time series 6-1. The teams have only played once since Missouri joined the SEC, when a Gary Pinkel-led team won 24-10 in Oxford in 2013.