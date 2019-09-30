Alex Schiffer’s AP Ballot: Hello Mizzou and App State, why I didn’t move OSU up

Why Dabo takes a ‘pump the brakes’ approach on recruiting, extending offers Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney breaks down his philosophy when it comes to recruiting and extending scholarship offers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney breaks down his philosophy when it comes to recruiting and extending scholarship offers.

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll came out on Sunday.

The poll saw a lot of attrition in light of Clemson’s scare at North Carolina and gave us a new No. 1 in Alabama. This week’s Twitter enemy is the Ohio State fanbase, who is distraught that I continue to rank the Buckeyes No. 7. Here’s who I moved and why.

Trending up

Southern Methodist, Notre Dame and Boise State. The Mustangs are 5-0 under Sonny Dykes and don’t have to play UCF or Cincinnati in their conference. I think they can flirt with 10 wins. The Irish rebounded nicely after losing at Georgia with a good win against Virginia. I think the Irish still have a chance at the playoff if they run the table, which isn’t out of the question. The Broncos also have a chance to run the table, but I don’t know if they’d make the playoff. I expect to see them in a New Year’s Six bowl.

Trending down

Texas A&M. The Aggies have a tough schedule but could have made some noise. For the most part, none of their tough games have been close and they’ll likely drop out of the poll this coming week, assuming they lose at No. 1 Alabama. Every year people circle the Aggies as a team that can disrupt the SEC West and we’re still waiting for it. As for keeping Ohio State and Clemson in place, the Buckeyes blew out a Nebraska team that I ranked in the preseason but regret. Ohio State hasn’t really played anybody, but hosts Michigan State this weekend. Two of OSU’s next three opponents are ranked. Win all three and they’re in the top four.

As for Clemson, a win is a win. The Tigers looked bad and their schedule is bad, but until Alabama beats a better team, I can’t take the Tigers off the top spot. Had they lost I planned to drop them six or seven spots.

Say hello to ...

Appalachian State and Missouri. The Mountaineers are undefeated with a win over North Carolina and could beat South Carolina later in the year. Missouri got a boost when teams I had in front of MU lost. I still think that the Tigers are another week or two away from cracking the top 25.

Say goodbye to ...

California and Kansas State. The Wildcats lost to Oklahoma State in a weather delayed game, but I think they’ll be back in the poll with a win over undefeated Baylor. Last week I thought I ranked Cal too low and felt bad about it. But then the Bears lost to Arizona State at home this weekend and I felt a lot better about it. I think the Bears are good team and can make some noise in the Pac-12, but I clearly can’t figure them out. I’ll know when they play Oregon this weekend.

My AP Top 25 ballot:

Clemson LSU Georgia Alabama Oklahoma Auburn Ohio State Florida Notre Dame Texas Penn State Wisconsin Oregon Iowa Boise State Utah Washington UCF Michigan SMU Virginia Wake Forest Texas A&M Appalachian State Missouri