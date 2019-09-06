This week in Mizzou recruiting: Caleb Love, Javian Hester, Destiny Salary and more

Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin on the upcoming season Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts.

Greetings everyone. Happy Friday. Another loaded edition this week. So….shall we?

Missouri lands Javian Hester, Jalen Logan-Redding

Barry Odom had a heck of a week to rebound off MU’s tough football loss at Wyoming. He landed a local star and a four-star wideout from Oklahoma. Let’s start with Javian Hester.

A 6-foot-4 receiver, Hester chose MU over offers from Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas among others. His offer list is as impressive as anyone Odom has landed lately. So many of MU’s wideouts have been local or from Texas, but even the likes of Bud Sasser, J’Mon Moore and Emanuel Hall didn’t have this kind of resume coming out of high school.

Hester was recruited by Garrick McGee, who attended Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, just like Hester. McGee’s father Larry, was the longtime coach for the Hornets and coached McGee before he went on to Arizona State and later Oklahoma.

It’s an impressive get for Odom and MU’s 2020 class is now up to 14 pledges. The other big get this week was Columbia Rock Bridge defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding, who also chose MU over Texas. My friend Ron Davis texted me shortly after Logan-Redding’s commitment that he wants credit for saying years ago that the 6-foot-4 lineman would be a stud. So here’s your credit Ron.

Odom’s had a good track with Rock Bridge, where he had his first head coaching job, and having his successor A.J. Ofodile on staff can’t hurt either. All in all a good week for MU football recruiting. Let’s see what they do on Saturday.

Caleb Love to visit

Cuonzo Martin and his basketball program will be rolling out the red carpet this weekend as Caleb Love begins his official visit tour in Columbia. Love also plans to visit Louisville, Indiana and North Carolina.

I don’t think Mizzou can be considered the favorite for Love right now, but the Tigers are currently the hottest team in his recruitment. I think Louisville and North Carolina are in good shape, but MU continues to get into better shape with Love. This weekend could swing more momentum into the Tigers’ favor.

I’ve said this before, but Love is built for Martin’s system. He can play multiple guard spots, is a complete scorer and can guard multiple positions. Now he’s got other options that have had more recent success, but Love would be hailed for committing to his in-state school. We’ll see what comes out of the visit.

Big weekend for Robin Pingeton

Robin Pingeton will also be in the middle of a big recruiting weekend for women’s basketball as she will host 2020 prospects Destiny Salary, Treasure Thompson and Jayla Kelly. I’m going on a limb here, but I think all three are Pingeton’s top 2020 targets. All are consensus top-100 prospects as well.

But first things first: Who has the cooler name, Destiny Salary or Treasure Thompson? That is a debate right there.

Thompson is a consensus top-100 prospect from Bolingbrook, Ill., while Kelly hails from St. Louis. Salary is from Arkansas. All three fit the Midwest roots that Pingeton tends to recruit. It’s tough to handicap MU’s chances at any of them because so little is out there on all three of them. Salary’s AAU coach, Caleb Livingston, told me she also plans to visit Rutgers and Western Kentucky in addition to MU. She’s unofficially visited Minnesota, Mississippi St, Arkansas, Ole Miss before setting up her officials.

Here’s Livingston’s scouting report on Salary:

“She is a long, lanky guard. Can play both guard spots. Really good getting into the paint and creating for herself or others. 3 point shot has really developed into a weapon. Very good passer and of the pick and roll. Versatile defender with long arms and very athletic. Rebounds well for a guard and can get out and run and start a break.”