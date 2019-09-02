Missouri football lands commitment from Columbia native Jalen Logan-Redding

Kelly Bryant after Mizzou’s loss to Wyoming Mizzou quarterback Kelly Bryant talks to reporters after the Tigers loss at Wyoming. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mizzou quarterback Kelly Bryant talks to reporters after the Tigers loss at Wyoming.

After a loss to Wyoming on Saturday, Mizzou football coach Barry Odom’s week started out a little better as the Tigers landed a local commitment from Rock Bridge defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding.

Logan-Redding, a consensus three-star recruit, chose MU over Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas. He’s the 13th pledge of MU’s 2020 recruiting class and eighth from the state.

“Committing has been on my mind for a while,” Logan-Redding told The Star. “I was thinking about Mizzou, Texas and Oklahoma State and it was a real tough decision. They had a lot of similarities. Thinking about Mizzou there was a lot that stood out about them. Being in Columbia I’m right around the corner from my parents. Brick Haley stood out as a defensive line coach.”

An athletic defensive end that regularly gets to the quarterback, Logan-Redding joins current MU freshman safety Martez Manuel and defensive end Tre Williams as other Rock Bridge standouts to commit to MU. The Tigers have six former Bruins on its 2019 roster and two former coaches in Odom and tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile. Logan-Redding also plays with Missouri linebacker pledge Will Norris at Rock Bridge.

Logan-Redding said Haley was different from the other coaches that recruited him, regularly checking in with him about school more than football and going out of his way to check in with him daily.

“He’d ask how I’m doing, how’s your day, what’s new in the classroom,” Logan-Redding said. “He’s great. The way he treated my family, he just shows the characteristics of what you want in a coach.”

The 6-foot-4 senior joins Texas native Robert Wooten, East St. Louis standout Kevon Billingsley and Cooper Davis as the Tigers’ defensive line commitments. Davis plays in Florida but grew up in Lee’s Summit. Missouri is still in the mix for current TCU commit James Sylvester among others. Sylvester is a four-star recruit from Texas that officially visited Missouri in June.

Logan-Redding said he’s undecided on a college major but is pondering engineering because he enjoys working with engines and cars.