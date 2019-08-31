Comeback falls short as Wyoming beats Missouri 37-31 and spoils Kelly Bryant’s debut

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers runs for a touchdown past Missouri defender Joshuah Bledsoe in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/Michael Smith) AP

Kelly Bryant’s first start will be remembered at Missouri for a long time, but not the way fans were expecting.

The Tigers were shocked by Wyoming 37-31 in a game where MU was favored by over two touchdowns and nearly won in the final minutes. Bryant threw for 423 yards and two touchdowns but had a costly fumble and interception.

Missouri got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 14-0 first quarter lead thanks to the run game. With an advantage in experience on the lines, MU went heavy on the run, leaning on junior Larry Rountree and sophomore Tyler Badie to move the chains.

Bryant’s arm was shaky, but reliable, as he avoided a sack to find Jonathan Nance for a 3-yard touchdown with 9:04 left in the first quarter. It would be the first of two occasions that Missouri’s two graduate transfers connected in the end zone. Rountree added a TD of his own the following series after a 29-yard catch by Kam Scott got Missouri into scoring position.

But the Tigers began to unravel in the second quarter when they had back-to-back penalties while attempting to punt, giving Wyoming good field position.

Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers led the Pokes downfield and had a wide open receiver in the end zone, but botched the pass. Wyoming had to settle for a field goal, which dropped MU’s lead to 14-3.

On the ensuing drive, Bryant fumbled on the second play and was unable to stop cornerback C.J. Coldon, who recovered the ball and returned it 30 yards into the end zone.

The Cowboys Pokes took the lead when tailback Xazavian Valladay went 61 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Missouri’s secondary seemed confused on the play, leaving Valladay untouched on his run. His touchdown capped Wyoming’s 17-point rally in just over three minutes.

Missouri star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam wasn’t targeted in the Tigers’ opening drives and caught a break when a pass to him resulted in an incompletion instead of a fumble. It would be the first of a few breaks MU caught that prevented Wyoming from running away with the game.

Okweugbunam redeemed himself later in the drive, with a 32-yard catch to get MU deep into Wyoming territory. Bryant struggled to get MU into the end zone and had a pass deflected that was overturned from an interception into an incomplete pass. Tucker McCann’s 22-yard field goal tied the game at 17-17 with 2:11 left in the first half.

Chambers gave Wyoming the lead back the following play with a 75-yard touchdown that caught MU’s defense out of position.

With 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the first half, Bryant led Missouri all the way downfield to the Cowboys’ goal line, but Rountree fumbled in the final seconds and saw safety Alijah Halliburton nearly return it for a touchdown. Bryant chased down Halliburton and tackled him but was called for a horse-collar, giving the Pokes’ an untimed down, which they used for a field goal and went into halftime up 10.

Missouri’s first drive of the second half ended just like its one before halftime. The Tigers went all the way downfield due to Badie, who almost single handedly moved the chains for MU. Jalen Knox got MU to the goal line with a 32-yard catch. Okwuegbunam caught a touchdown that was called back for pass interference and Bryant was picked off in the end zone the following play.

Wyoming doubled up MU with Trey Smith’s first career touchdown that came with 4:21 left in the third quarter, extending the lead to 34-17. The drive took nearly six minutes, giving MU no margin for error with the clock ticking.

Badie’s touchdown with 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter got the Tigers’ deficit down to 10.

With MU in striking distance, the Tigers defense started getting stops, limiting the Cowboys to just a field goal in the fourth quarter. Bryant found Nance for a 53-yard touchdown, getting MU to within six with 6:19 left. Missouri got the ball back with three minutes left and was led deep downfield by Bryant, but failed to get as far as Wyoming’s 26-yard line.

The Tigers’ home opener is next Saturday against West Virginia. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN.