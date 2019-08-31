University of Missouri
Missouri Tigers football vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Prediction, kickoff time, TV
Barry Odom on his defense
The details
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)
The line: Missouri by 17 1/2
Prediction
Missouri might struggle a little bit because of the elevation (7,220 feet), but the Tigers open the season against a Cowboys team that is predicted to finish fourth in its division in the Mountain West Conference. The Cowboys offense struggled mightily in Columbia in 2018 and lost tailback Nico Evans to graduation. The Pokes will also have a new starting quarterback in Sean Chambers, while MU will be debuting veteran Kelly Bryant. The Cowboys defense was top-20 nationally in 2018, but has lost three starters to injury in preseason camp. Bryant’s opener with MU should go beautifully.
Missouri 45, Wyoming 13
