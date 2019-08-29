University of Missouri
Here’s how much Missouri football is paying its nonconference home football opponents
Missouri’s football season opener at Wyoming on Saturday will come with some altitude challenges, but a reward at the end regardless of the game’s result: a $200,000 payout from the home team.
That’s according to USA Today Sports, which compiled how much college football teams are paying road teams for nonconference games. All told, Mizzou’s four-game nonconference schedule will cost the Tigers $1.775 million.
For MU’s home opener against West Virginia, the Tigers will pay the Mountaineers $250,000. The game will mark Kelly Bryant’s first home game at Memorial Stadium and the debut of a south end zone facility. MU first played West Virginia in 2016, which was Barry Odom’s first as the Tigers’ head coach.
Missouri will give $425,000 to Southeast Missouri State the following weekend in a series that has always been in Columbia.
The Tigers open conference play on Sept. 21 against South Carolina before having its bye week. Missouri wraps up its nonconference schedule on Oct. 5 against Troy. The Trojans will leave Columbia with $1.3 million.
