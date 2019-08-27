What surprises came with Missouri’s first depth chart of the 2019 season?

Missouri head coach Barry Odom AP

Missouri football released its first depth chart of the season Tuesday. Most of the Tigers’ positions appear set, but there were a few surprises.

Freshman wideout Maurice Massey is listed as a backup behind senior Jonathan Nance while sophomore Jarvis Ware unseated junior Christian Holmes for one of the Tigers’ starting cornerback spots.

“He’s been lights out,” said Ryan Walters, MU’s defensive coordinator. “You look at him from a physical standpoint. He’s everything you want in a corner. He’s also really smart.”

Four true freshmen cracked MU’s depth chart, and coach Barry Odom expects to play all of them in some capacity. Players can appear in four games while preserving a year of eligibility. Aside from Massey, Columbia native Martez Manuel is listed as the backup strong safety to Tyree Gillespie, while Isaiah McGuire is a backup on the defensive line to junior Chris Turner. Offensive lineman Thalen Robinson is listed as backup to Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms at right guard.

Odom said players left off the depth chart could be in the mix to play. Odom said he expects true freshman tight end Niko Hea to play a lot on Saturday and added linebacker Devin Nicholson and tailback Anthony Watkins as two true freshmen who may see their redshirt get burned.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam called the 6-foot-3 Massey the most “athletically ready” of all the true freshmen to see the field while offensive coordinator Derek Dooley praised his preseason camp.

“The athletic ability is all there,” Okweugbunam said. “As far as an athletic standpoint he’s definitely ready to play.”

Redshirt sophomore Taylor Powell won the Tigers’ backup quarterback job. Odom said at his weekly news conference Tuesday that fellow backup quarterback Lindsey Scott is looking into transferring and senior wideout Alex Ofodile will retire from football.

Odom said the staff is now preparing true freshman Connor Bazelak to be ready. Scott faced a tough situation for playing time with Bryant as the starter, Powell as the backup and Bazelak and TCU transfer Shawn Robinson right behind him.

“Connor has trained in a way that I admire his maturity,” Odom said. “He understands he’s a play away from being in the mix. Maybe more than in the mix.”

MU opens the season at Saturday at Wyoming. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Appeal thoughts

Odom said Mississippi State’s punishment for the NCAA for a similar case to Missouri’s doesn’t change his optimism in the Tigers’ bowl ban being lifted.

“Now should it?” Odom said. “Probably.”

Odom said he learned months ago that spending any time on the possibility of the NCAA changing its mind was “wasted thought.” He’ll deal with the news when he gets it.

