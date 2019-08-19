University of Missouri
Mizzou is the first team left outside the preseason AP Top 25
Barry Odom after Tuesday’s practice
The Associated Press preseason top 25 college football poll was released Monday and Missouri just missed the cut.
The Tigers receiving the most points (117) of the unranked teams, behind No. 25 Stanford, which tallied 141 points. Because of its bowl ban, Missouri isn’t eligible for the coaches poll. Two of Missouri’s 2019 opponents are ranked in Georgia (No. 3) and Florida (No. 8).
Missouri opens the season at Wyoming on Aug. 31 and a win could get the Tigers ranked. If Missouri beats Wyoming and West Virginia in its first two weeks, it would almost certainly be ranked. The AP preseason All-American team will be announced on Tuesday, with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam having a chance to make the team.
Preseason AP Top 25
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Auburn
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Syracuse
23. Washington State
24. Nebraska
25. Stanford
Also receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (Fla.) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1
Alex Schiffer’s ballot
Clemson
Alabama
Georgia
Oklahoma
LSU
Ohio State
Michigan
Texas
Notre Dame
Florida
Washington
Utah
Penn State
Oregon
Texas A&M
Iowa
Auburn
UCF
Michigan State
Missouri
Wisconsin
Washington State
Stanford
Nebraska
Northwestern
Also considered: Miami, TCU, Iowa State, Syracuse, Mississippi State
Alex Schiffer’s preseason All-America ballot
OFFENSE
QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson
OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OG: Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame
C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
OG: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OT: Walker Little, Stanford
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
WR: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
All-purpose player: Rondale Moore, Purdue
K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
DEFENSE
DE: AJ Epenesa, Iowa
DT: Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DT: Leki Fotu, Utah
DE: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
LB: Colin Schooler, Arizona
LB: Joe Bachie, Michigan State
CB: CJ Henderson, Florida
S: Grant Delpit, LSU
S: Andre Cisco, Syracuse
CB: Bryce Hall, Virginia
P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Comments