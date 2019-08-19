Mizzou is the first team left outside the preseason AP Top 25

Barry Odom after Tuesday’s practice Missouri coach Barry Odom after Tuesday’s practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom after Tuesday’s practice.

The Associated Press preseason top 25 college football poll was released Monday and Missouri just missed the cut.

The Tigers receiving the most points (117) of the unranked teams, behind No. 25 Stanford, which tallied 141 points. Because of its bowl ban, Missouri isn’t eligible for the coaches poll. Two of Missouri’s 2019 opponents are ranked in Georgia (No. 3) and Florida (No. 8).

Missouri opens the season at Wyoming on Aug. 31 and a win could get the Tigers ranked. If Missouri beats Wyoming and West Virginia in its first two weeks, it would almost certainly be ranked. The AP preseason All-American team will be announced on Tuesday, with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam having a chance to make the team.

Preseason AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

Also receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (Fla.) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1

Alex Schiffer’s ballot

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma LSU Ohio State Michigan Texas Notre Dame Florida Washington Utah Penn State Oregon Texas A&M Iowa Auburn UCF Michigan State Missouri Wisconsin Washington State Stanford Nebraska Northwestern

Also considered: Miami, TCU, Iowa State, Syracuse, Mississippi State

Alex Schiffer’s preseason All-America ballot

OFFENSE

QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson

OT: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OG: Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

OG: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OT: Walker Little, Stanford

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

WR: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

All-purpose player: Rondale Moore, Purdue

K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

DEFENSE

DE: AJ Epenesa, Iowa

DT: Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DT: Leki Fotu, Utah

DE: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

LB: Colin Schooler, Arizona

LB: Joe Bachie, Michigan State

CB: CJ Henderson, Florida

S: Grant Delpit, LSU

S: Andre Cisco, Syracuse

CB: Bryce Hall, Virginia

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M