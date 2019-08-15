Mizzou lands eight Tigers on preseason SEC all-coaches teams, including Yasir Durant

Barry Odom after Thursday’s practice Missouri coach Barry Odom updates reporters after Thursday’s practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom updates reporters after Thursday’s practice.

The Southeastern Conference preseason all-coaches football team was announced on Thursday, with Missouri landing eight total players on the three teams.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and offensive guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms were chosen to the first team along with linebacker Cale Garrett. Okwuegbunam is currently nursing a strained right knee, but coach Barry Odom said he’s close to returning.

Cornerback DeMarkus Acy was Missouri’s lone representative on the second team. Missouri was well-represented on the third team with tailback Larry Rountree and offensive tackle Yasir Durant joining defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and placekicker Tucker McCann.

Missouri opens the season on Aug. 31 at Wyoming. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

