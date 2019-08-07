Missouri football announces 2020 schedule with trips to BYU and Mississippi State

Barry Odom on Sunday’s practice Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about Sunday’s practice and other fall camp topics. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about Sunday’s practice and other fall camp topics.

Missouri announced its 2020 football schedule on Wednesday, with the Tigers facing their usual round of SEC East opponents as well as trips to Mississippi State and Utah.

The Tigers will open the season against Central Arkansas on Sept. 5 and will open conference play the following week against Vanderbilt. The Tigers then travel to South Carolina before hosting Eastern Michigan on Sept. 26. Barry Odom’s first win at MU came against EMU in 2016.

Missouri then travels to Tennessee and BYU the first two weeks of October, with the latter being the return matchup of the Tigers’ 2015 game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Missouri hosts Georgia on Oct. 17 and Kentucky for homecoming on Oct. 24 before a two-game road swing at Mississippi State and Florida. The Tigers round out their regular season schedule with home games against Louisiana and Arkansas.

2020 Missouri football schedule

Sept. 5: CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Sept. 12: VANDERBILT

Sept. 19: at South Carolina

Sept. 26: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Oct. 3: at Tennessee

Oct. 10: at BYU

Oct. 17: GEORGIA

Oct. 24: KENTUCKY

Nov. 7: at Mississippi State

Nov. 14: at Florida

Nov. 21: LOUISIANA

Nov. 28: ARKANSAS