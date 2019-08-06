Breaking down Missouri basketball’s nonconference schedule for 2019-20

Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin on the upcoming season Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts.

Missouri released its full nonconference men’s basketball schedule Tuesday, which includes a return to the Big 12/SEC Challenge and a pair of road trips out east.

The Tigers will open their third season under Cuonzo Martin on Nov. 6 against Incarnate Word at Mizzou Arena before hosting Northern Kentucky two days later. NKU is the defending champion in the Horizon League and is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance that ended with a first-round exit to Texas Tech.

Martin’s squad then travels to Xavier on Nov. 12 for the return game of a home-and-home series. The Tigers blew out the Musketeers 71-56 last December, but Xavier is expected to be better under second-year coach Travis Steele.

Missouri then plays another NCAA Tournament team in Wofford on Nov. 18 before hosting Morehead State on Nov. 20. The Tigers beat the Eagles 75-61 this past season. From Nov. 25-26, MU will be at the Sprint Center for the Hall of Fame Classic, opening play against Butler before facing Oklahoma State or Stanford in the championship or consolation game.

Before it’s annual Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois on Dec. 21 in St. Louis, Missouri will host Charleston Southern (Dec. 3) and Southern Illinois (Dec. 15) with a road game at Temple (Dec. 7) in between. The Tigers are returning a home-and-home series from last season. The Owls beat MU 79-77 and are now coached by former Temple standout Aaron McKie.

Missouri closes out 2019 with a home game against Chicago State on Dec. 30, with Southeastern Conference play starting the following week. The Tigers will head to West Virginia on Jan. 25 in their return to the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

For a team expected to be in contention for an NCAA Tournament bid, MU’s schedule features enough opportunities to build an impressive nonconference resume with Illinois, Xavier and Temple all expected to be improved. Martin scheduled some winnable games against NCAA Tournament teams such as Northern Kentucky and Wofford, which count for more than most games against low-major schools.

Mizzou basketball 2019-20 nonconference schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 6: vs. Incarnate Word

Friday, Nov. 8: vs. Northern Kentucky

Tuesday, Nov. 12: at Xavier

Monday, Nov. 18: vs. Wofford

Wednesday, Nov. 20: vs. Morehead State

Monday, Nov. 25: vs. Butler (HOF Classic at Sprint Center)

Tuesday, Nov. 26: vs. Oklahoma or Stanford (HOF Classic at Sprint Center)

Tuesday, Dec. 3: vs. Charleston Southern

Saturday, Dec. 7: at Temple

Sunday, Dec. 15: vs. Southern Illinois

Saturday, Dec. 21: vs. Illinois (Braggin’ Rights in St. Louis)

Monday, Dec. 30: vs. Chicago State

Saturday, Jan. 25: at West Virginia