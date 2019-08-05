Odom optimistic after three Mizzou starters are hurt during Monday practice

Barry Odom on Sunday’s practice Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about Sunday’s practice and other fall camp topics. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about Sunday’s practice and other fall camp topics.

After remaining relatively healthy through the first three days of preseason football camp, Missouri had three key players injured during Monday’s practice.

Mizzou coach Barry Odom said quarterback Kelly Bryant (hamstring strain), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee strain) and defensive end Jordan Elliott (unspecified) were hurt during practice. Odom didn’t have a timetable for their returns, but said he was optimistic.

“It looks like they’re going to be back and ready to go,” Odom told reporters.

Missouri doesn’t practice on Tuesday and returns to the field on Wednesday, which is when Odom expects to have a better idea about each player’s health.

Bryant, a 6-foot-3 quarterback, is Missouri’s most important player, with no real experienced backup behind him, but his injury gave reserves such as Taylor Powell and freshman Connor Bazelak more meaningful snaps than they had the first few days of camp.

On Monday, Bryant was hurt during the team’s 11-on-11 scrimmage when he took off on a run and fell on the turf without being hit. Linebacker Cale Garrett helped Bryant get up and he walked gingerly to the medical tent. Powell took over his reps with the first-team offense for the remainder of practice.

Okwuegbunam missed the final four games of the 2018 season because of a broken bone in his shoulder and was limited throughout spring practice. Missouri is extremely deep at the tight end position this season, with Blue Springs graduate Daniel Parker, freshman Messiah Swinson and junior Brendan Scales all behind Okwuegbunam.

“I feel like everyone can contribute (in a game) today,” Parker said of his position’s depth.

Elliott is one of Missouri’s most important players on defense, as the coaching staff said he could be the program’s next star lineman that MU has become known for producing. Defensive line coach Brick Haley praised Elliott over the weekend for his desire to be great and the maturity he’s gained since last season.

Missouri has sophomores Trajan Jeffcoat and Jatorian Hansford behind Elliott, as well as the recently reinstated Tre Williams.