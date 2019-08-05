What made Missouri move Richaud Floyd to cornerback and why it can quickly pay off

Barry Odom on Sunday’s practice Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about Sunday’s practice and other fall camp topics. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about Sunday’s practice and other fall camp topics.

During Missouri’s opening practice of preseason football camp Friday, Richaud Floyd, who spent his first three years as a Tiger at wide receiver, made the play of the day. But this time it came on defense.

Floyd perfectly read a screen pass and picked it off, capping a strong day at cornerback.

The 5-foot-11 defensive back made the switch before spring football and was listed as a backup cornerback on MU’s initial depth chart. He appears to have a legitimate chance at playing in the secondary despite being relatively new to the position.

“He’s got the size and the skillset to play the position and he’s got a track background,” said Ryan Walters, MU’s defensive coordinator. “His savviness of having played receiver before, he knows the route tree and today he showcased his ball skills. He’s a selfless person, he’s all about team.”

New cornerbacks coach David Gibbs called Floyd’s transition “a pleasant surprise,” while senior DeMarkus Acy said Floyd has been the teacher at times, more than the student.

The idea of moving Floyd started in the winter, shortly after the addition of Arkansas graduate transfer Jonathan Nance. With Missouri loaded at wide receiver and coming off a successful position change by Blue Springs’ Daniel Parker, wideouts coach Garrick McGee, Walters and Gibbs convened.

Floyd hadn’t played cornerback since an all-star game his senior year of high school but was up for the challenge.

As a longtime wideout, Floyd knows a receivers’ tendencies and has found himself giving Acy subtle tips that show what kind of split a wideout is going to run based on his positioning and footwork.

While Floyd has enjoyed the transition and has found Walters’ scheme easier to grasp than he originally expected, his biggest hurdle has been conditioning.

“It’s just attacking each play,” Floyd said. “At receiver you can take some plays off. But at corner you have to be on every play.”

With Acy and fellow veteran Christian Holmes returning, Floyd’s chances at starting are slim. But with Adam Sparks and Jarvis Ware as the lone veterans behind them, Floyd should see significant snaps.

“He’s going to be a huge contributor to the secondary,” Acy said. “He’s a vet so he’s been on the field a lot. We plan on using him.”