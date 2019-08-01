Five things to watch as Missouri football opens fall camp on Friday

Barry Odom at SEC Media Days Missouri coach Barry Odom meets with the local media at SEC Media Days on Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom meets with the local media at SEC Media Days on Monday.

Missouri will open its fall camp for the fourth time under Barry Odom on Friday. The Tigers head into the season with high expectations but also uncertainty as the program awaits a ruling on its appeal to the NCAA in its academic tutor scandal.

With the year having breakout potential for Odom and Co., here are five things to watch before the Tigers kick off against Wyoming on Aug. 31.

1. What does the offense look like?: Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley enters his second season with one of the best ground games in the country. While Dooley made more of a pro-style offense for Drew Lock in 2018, he can tailor his system to transfer QB Kelly Bryant and RB Larry Rountree this season. MU returns a pair of stars on the offensive line in Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and Yasir Durant and has depth behind Rountree in Simi Bakare and Tyler Badie. It would be a bit of a surprise if MU is not more run-heavy.

2. Who emerges among the freshmen?: Odom has had a lot of true freshmen see the field throughout his tenure, as he’s turned over the roster and had more of his own recruits on it. In the current freshman class, defensive back Jalani Williams is a strong candidate to see the field immediately despite missing most of the spring with a foot injury. Wideouts Maurice Massey and C.J. Boone could also emerge in a receiving corps that doesn’t return a veteran upperclassman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

3. What does Tre Williams bring to the table?: Williams was reinstated to the team Wednesday after being suspended indefinitely in December for an arrest on a domestic assault charge. He pleaded to a misdemeanor recently, paving the way for his return, but he still hasn’t engaged in team activities in roughly eight months. What kind of shape is he in? Will he be ready for the start of the season? And where does he land on the depth chart? Has he been lapped by underclassmen or will he retain his starting spot?

4. Where’s the pass rush?: Mizzou certainly needs a pass rush this season after struggling to get to the quarterback in recent seasons. MU has a long of veterans on the defensive line, in Akail Byers, Kobie Whiteside and Jordan Elliott. Many around MU consider Elliott to be primed for a big season and think he might be the program’s best shot at seeing a first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft. Can he back up the hype?

5. Will special teams be ... special?: Gone is four-year punter and field position king Corey Fatony. Senior PK Tucker McCann leads a group that has a lot to prove after a disappointing year under special teams coordinator Andy Hill. Mizzou will look at a number of walk-ons, including Shawnee Mission East High product Parker Willis, to replace Fatony at punter. The Tigers could bring back veterans Richaud Floyd and Jonathon Johnson to return kicks and punts.