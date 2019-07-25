Mizzou basketball returns to Big 12/SEC Challenge but still no KU matchup

Torrence Watson on the upcoming season Missouri sophomore guard Torrence Watson talks about the upcoming season and what to expect from the Tigers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri sophomore guard Torrence Watson talks about the upcoming season and what to expect from the Tigers.

For the second time in three years, coaches Cuonzo Martin and Bob Huggins will face off during Missouri’s nonconference basketball schedule.

The 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups were announced by both conferences on Thursday, with Martin’s Missouri Tigers drawing West Virginia in a road game on Jan. 25. The matchup marks Mizzou’s return to the challenge. Its last game was at Oklahoma in 2014.

While Missouri is back in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, it’s another season in which the Tigers won’t be playing Kansas, a matchup that MU and college basketball fans seem more interested in than the Jayhawks. The two teams played in an exhibition game at the Sprint Center in 2017, but haven’t been able to play a similar game, let alone an official one, despite Martin’s interest.

Instead, the Jayhawks will host Tennessee in the challenge, pitting former Texas coach Rick Barnes against Bill Self.

Mizzou and West Virginia last met in November 2017 when the Tigers faced the Mountaineers in the finals of the Advocare Invitational at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. West Virginia rallied late to beat MU 83-79. Known for its ability to force turnovers, Mizzou suffocated from Huggins’ press with 20 turnovers in the loss. Missouri is 1-2 all-time against West Virginia. The two teams last faced each other in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on March 5, 2013 in Columbia. MU won 80-71 behind 25 points from Jordan Clarkson. MU is 1-1 in the event.

In addition to its road at West Virginia, Missouri also travels to Temple, Xavier and the annual Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois in St. Louis. Missouri will also play in the 2019 Hall of Fame classic at the Sprint Center, opening play against Butler on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Big 12/SEC Challenge schedule

All games on Jan. 25, 2020, times and TV TBA

Tennessee at Kansas

Missouri at West Virginia

Kansas State at Alabama

Kentucky at Texas Tech

Mississippi State at Oklahoma

LSU at Texas

Baylor at Florida

Iowa State at Auburn

TCU at Arkansas

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M