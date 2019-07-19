This week in Mizzou recruiting: Cam’Ron Fletcher, Josh Christopher, Adam Miller

Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin on the upcoming season Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts.

Greetings from the Lake of the Ozarks, where my friend, Emily, is trying to get me into New Girl.

I’ll be honest, so far it’s working. But we can still talk recruiting.

Cam’Ron Fletcher cuts to five

One of Missouri’s top priorities in the 2020 basketball class cut his list to five this week, and the Tigers made the cut. The Tigers are in Cam’Ron Fletcher’s final five along with Alabama, Michigan State, North Carolina and Kentucky. Fletcher plans to take official visits to all five schools before making his choice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I was a bit surprised to see Alabama in Fletcher’s final five, but I think that speaks to the power of Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats. He’s a great coach, and while Alabama is a football school, he still has resources he never had at Buffalo to get him in with better prospects.

I asked around with some sources in St. Louis to see about Fletcher’s situation, and it appears North Carolina and Kentucky may have some players in front of him at his spot.

Here’s what one person told me: “Two horse race between Michigan State and Mizzou.”

That view has appeared the consensus for a while. Of Fletcher’s remaining schools, here’s a few quick thoughts on each option.

Alabama: Be the start of something big for Oats at Alabama and be the face of the basketball program.

Michigan State: Be on a team that’s going to play in March every season, but playing time may take a few seasons given Michigan State’s depth.

Kentucky: The program with the best track record of getting players to the NBA, Fletcher might not be the No. 1 option on offense, or even start, depending upon how the class shakes out, but will go against some of the best talent in practice and have NBA scouts constantly around him.

Missouri: He’d be Cuonzo Martin’s biggest recruit since Michael Porter Jr. and would be on a team with his close friend, Mario McKinney. Fletcher hits Martin’s track record of long, athletic wings that he sent to the NBA such as Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson.

North Carolina: Another team that will have Fletcher playing deep into March and has a great track record of NBA guys. Playing in the ACC doesn’t hurt either.

It’s too early to tell when Fletcher will wrap this up, but I think MU should like where it stands right now.

I’ve received a few questions about Caleb Love lately, and after checking in with some people I would classify his recruitment as cloudy. No one seems to think he’s leaning toward a certain school right now. Love will likely cut his list soon, which will give us a better idea.

Josh Christopher blowing up

Speaking of MU’s top 2020 basketball targets, Josh Christopher is rolling in offers right now. He’s picked up a few since a spectacular performance at Peach Jam with Kentucky being his most recent offer.

A source close to Christopher had told me a year ago that they were stunned Christopher’s recruiting hadn’t blown up yet, despite the 6-foot-4 shooting guard producing everywhere he’s been. I jokingly texted the same person a few days ago asking if they felt the same way.

I always thought Christopher would end up going to school on the West Coast because of his family history. His oldest brother, Patrick, played at California-Berkeley, and his middle brother, Caleb, is at Arizona State. Honestly, I feel that if Martin were still at California, Christopher would be nearly a lock to go there because of his cousin Nicodemus (Missouri’s strength coach) and the geography from home.

But after Christopher has picked up offers from Michigan and Kentucky among others, there’s a chance he could go away to school. The source I spoke with said they could still see Christopher wind up close to home, but he’ll seriously consider his new offers. If the distance becomes less of a factor, that’s good news for MU. I always thought the distance was MU’s biggest hurdle. If the distance factor were to come off the table, then the downside is MU is going against some bluebloods. Christopher has said throughout July that he could commit at anytime, as soon as a week or as long as a few months. This is a situation that might not have clarity for a bit.

Davion Bradford to visit Kansas State

Davion Bradford is having a good month, as he wrapped up his AAU career with a Peach Jam title with MoKan Elite and has picked up a recent offer from Texas A&M. He told national recruiting analyst Andrew Slater that he plans to visit Kansas State in August. I think Missouri has an excellent shot with Bradford and wouldn’t be surprised to see him set a few more official visits over the next few weeks. Bradford and Trinity Catholic’s Ryan Kalkbrenner are MU’s two main frontcourt targets, and I could see the Tigers taking both if the opportunity presented itself.

Aminu Mohammed

The state of Missouri’s top player in the 2021 class, Mohammed recently picked up offers from Maryland and Indiana. Missouri has been in contact and has watched him over the summer a few different times, so I wouldn’t be surprised to jump in on him soon. Indiana has a great track record recruiting the state in recent years, as the Hoosiers have signed Juwan Morgan and OG Anunoby. Mohammed originally started his high school career in Washington, D.C. so the Terps have been aware of him for awhile now.

A coach I know saw Mohammed play recently at a showcase in Liberty and left very impressed with the 6-foot-4 guard.

“Aminu Mohammed,” he texted me, “is the real deal.”

Mohammed helped lead Boo Williams to the semifinals of the Peach Jam. It’s early in his recruitment and his high school career, but safe to say he did himself some favors this summer.

Adam Miller cuts to 10

Missouri made the cut for 2020 wing Adam Miller, who plays for Mac Irvin Fire out of Chicago. Miller released a top 10 but said he plans to cut his list again in the coming weeks.

Cutting my last again within the next few weeks @yann_edits pic.twitter.com/VKfWARoMgR — Adam AceWolf Miller (@AceWolf44) July 15, 2019

I caught up with Miller, who is originally from Peoria, Ill., back in April at the Nike EYBL session in Indianapolis. At the time he said, “Oh yeah, coach (Cuonzo Martin) called me. He said he wants me to get on campus. You know, he’s from East St. Louis, he has a lot of Peoria ties, he knows everybody from the city, so he really knows basketball and I really appreciate that, so I really want to get down there and get to chat with him.”

Miller, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, also included Kansas, Illinois, Northwestern, Arizona, Louisville, Wake Forest and Arizona State in his list among others. I’m a big fan of Miller’s game and think he fits well with how Martin likes to space the floor and give freedom to his shooters. We’ll know where MU stands once he cuts his list again. If the Tigers make the cut and Miller visits, I think they have a shot at him.