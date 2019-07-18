Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: Mizzou at SEC media days, Kelly Bryant, Barry Odom and more
Missouri was the first football team on stage at SEC media days this week in Alabama, and there was plenty of hype, from the potential of quarterback Kelly Bryant who transferred from Clemson, to the NCAA-levied postseason ban, which the Tigers are appealing. In an unusual move, Bryant’s parents were also at media day.
Alex Schiffer, The Star’s Mizzou beat writer, breaks it down with SportsBeat KC podcast host Blair Kerkhoff.
Read the stories we discussed:
Kelly Bryant is trying to be himself at Mizzou while trying to use Drew Lock’s advice
MU cornerback DeMarkus Acy has found a leadership role after being blamed for Kentucky loss
Missouri’s NCAA appeal is this week, what are Barry Odom’s thoughts on it?
