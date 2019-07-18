SportsBeat KC podcast: Mizzou at SEC media days, Kelly Bryant, Barry Odom and more

Kelly Bryant, of Missouri, speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP

Missouri was the first football team on stage at SEC media days this week in Alabama, and there was plenty of hype, from the potential of quarterback Kelly Bryant who transferred from Clemson, to the NCAA-levied postseason ban, which the Tigers are appealing. In an unusual move, Bryant’s parents were also at media day.

Alex Schiffer, The Star’s Mizzou beat writer, breaks it down with SportsBeat KC podcast host Blair Kerkhoff.

