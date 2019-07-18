Longtime Missouri volleyball coach Wayne Kreklow and wife Susan, announce retirement

Wayne Kreklow (right). rsugg@kcstar.com

One of Missouri’s best athletic programs saw an era come to an end on Thursday.

Missouri announced the retirement of head volleyball coach Wayne Kreklow and his wife, Susan after 19 seasons running the program. Susan Kreklow was one of her husband’s top assistants and the announcement closes an era for MU that led to unprecedented success for the volleyball program.

The duo took over in 2000 after a successful stint at Columbia College and led MU to 15 NCAA volleyball tournaments and two SEC championships.

Assistant coach Joshua Taylor will be MU’s interim volleyball coach for the 2019 season. Taylor is the husband to former MU star Molly Kreklow, the niece of Susan and Wayne Kreklow.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’re so very grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the University of Missouri for such a very long time,” the Kreklows said in a statement. “It seems like only yesterday that we started our coaching journey at Mizzou. We’ve been incredibly blessed to have worked with so many incredible student-athletes and so many great staff members over the years. They’ve made so many great seasons possible. We’re so excited about what’s next for this group! They’re so talented and so deep, maybe our best group ever.”

In 2018, MU went 24-8 and lost to Nebraska in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.