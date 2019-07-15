Five thoughts on Mizzou football’s first depth chart of the season

Missouri’s first football depth chart of the season was released Monday as the Tigers prepare to take the stage at SEC Media Days. The depth chart will likely change a few times before MU kicks off the season Aug. 31 at Wyoming. Here are five observations:

Larry Borom and Hyrin White are listed as starter at right tackle and left guard, respectively: White played a lot on the offensive line in 2018 as a reserve while Borom has drawn rave reviews for his 6-foot-6 and 340-pound frame. Of all the positions on the depth chart, these two might be the least likely to change. Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and Yasir Durant are locked in at right guard and left tackle as is Trystan Colon-Castillo at center.

Richaud Floyd is now a cornerback: A slot receiver his first three seasons at MU, Floyd experimented at defensive back throughout the spring with wideout being extremely deep. Floyd is listed as a third-string cornerback behind DeMarkus Acy and Adam Sparks, which makes the move seem permanent. Floyd helped Missouri land Arkansas graduate transfer Jonathan Nance, who was his high school teammate in Mississippi. A slot receiver, Nance likely took some snaps away from Floyd, who has never shied away from doing what’s best for the team.

Taylor Powell is the backup quarterback...for now: Powell is listed as the second-string quarterback behind Kelly Bryant, after battling with Lindsey Scott Jr. during spring practices. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Derek Dooley said at the end of the spring that no player had done enough to claim the No. 2 spot. While Powell is considered the backup now, that could quickly change should the NCAA grant TCU transfer Shawn Robinson immediate eligibility or freshman Connor Bazelak has a strong camp.

Speaking of quarterbacks…: Micah Wilson isn’t listed at wide receiver. The former quarterback switched to wideout during the spring when Bryant committed as a substitute to transferring. Missouri’s depth chart has Barrett Bannister listed twice, which could mean a spot was for Wilson. Wilson is known for his speed and said during the spring that he was still learning how to run routes and catch while tightly covered.