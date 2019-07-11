Missouri football lands another commitment in lineman Jalen St. John

MU’s Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period High school football recruits can now sign during Dec. 20-22 rather than wait until February. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High school football recruits can now sign during Dec. 20-22 rather than wait until February.

Before heading to Southeastern Conference media days on Monday, Barry Odom picked up yet another recruit from St. Louis in the 2020 class, bringing the class total to 13 at this point.

Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Jalen St. John committed to the Tigers, making him the seventh prospect from the St. Louis area to join the class.

St. John is a consensus three-star recruit and stands at 6 feet, 3 inches. He joins fellow in-state recruits Drake Heismeyer and Mitchell Walters as well as Memphis lineman Ray Curry at his position for the class. With St. John on board, Missouri is likely done taking offensive linemen in the class.

St. John took an official visit to Missouri on June 21 and also held offers from Illinois, Auburn, Indiana and Kansas. Illinois tight-ends coach Cory Patterson used to coach at Trinity Catholic and has aggressively recruited his former school since he joined Lovie Smith’s staff.

Odom has a chance to add more in-state recruits to his 2020 class as the Tigers remain firmly in the mix for defensive ends Joe Moore and Jalen Logan-Redding, as well as Raytown cornerback Dontae Manning. Moore’s father, Joe Sr., played at MU and Logan-Redding is expected to commit in the next few weeks. Besides Missouri, Logan-Redding is considering Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas.

Manning, who by many is considered the state’s top prospect, backed off his pledge to Oklahoma this week and has been hearing from a number of Missouri pledges over Twitter who have been lobbying for him to join the class.