Former Missouri outfielder Kameron Misner signs with Miami Marlins

Missouri outfielder and likely first round pick Kameron Misner talks about his five-tool profile and his development.

Kameron Misner waited until the very end to sign with the Miami Marlins, but made the news official on Friday.

The former Missouri outfielder signed with the Marlins for $2.115 million on the last possible day for teams to sign their draft picks. Misner was selected 35th overall in June’s MLB Draft and the slot value was $2.095 million, which means he signed for just over the pick’s value. The Royals drafted Misner in the 36th round out of high school, but he elected to attend MU.

A projected first-round pick going into the season, Misner had a disappointing final college season given the expectations. He hit .286 with 10 home runs but struggled mightily in conference play.

Missouri came a few wins shy of making its first NCAA Tournament since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Going into the draft, Misner was considered to have one of the top skillsets in the draft because of his 6-foot-4 frame, defense and speed, which gives him the ability to be a five-tool player at the big-league level. Misner hit .360 as a junior before an ankle injury cost him the second half of the season.

Misner’s agent is Casey Close of Excel Sports, who was known for representing Marlins CEO Derek Jeter most of his Jeter’s playing career. That fact likely made for an interesting situation for both sides during Misner’s negotiating.

It is unknown when Misner will start his career in the minors and to which team/level he will be assigned.