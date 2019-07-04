Missouri football lands commitment from Columbia linebacker in Will Norris

MU’s Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period High school football recruits can now sign during Dec. 20-22 rather than wait until February. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High school football recruits can now sign during Dec. 20-22 rather than wait until February.

Barry Odom’s Fourth of July had some early fireworks as the Tigers landed a commitment from Columbia native Will Norris. Missouri’s 2020 class is now up to 12 pledges.

COMMITTED!



Proud to announce I’ll be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri!



MIZ pic.twitter.com/VbqvKqBQKu — Will (@Will_Norris25) July 4, 2019

A three-star recruit, Norris is an inside linebacker and chose the Tigers over Army and Iowa, among others. He joins fellow linebacker Antonio Doyle in the 2020 class. Doyle and Norris are expected to be the Tigers’ only linebacker recruits for the class.

Of Missouri’s 12 commitments, seven are in-state recruits, counting East St. Louis defensive end Kevon Billingsley, who started his high school career at Lutheran North in St. Louis. Recent defensive end pledge Cooper Davis plays high school football in Florida but hails from Lee’s Summit, giving Odom eight committed recruits with Missouri ties.

Missouri is heavily recruiting Norris’ teammate Jalen Logan-Redding, who recently released a top four of Mizzou, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas. He’s expected to commit in the next few weeks.