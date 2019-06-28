This week in Mizzou recruiting: 2021 hoops offers, Jalen Logan-Redding & Cooper Davis

Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin on the upcoming season Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin discusses the team’s upcoming schedule and some early thoughts from summer workouts.

Greetings from the greatest state in the union. I’m back home in Jersey for a bit with the college calendar all but dead around this time of year. It’s also my father’s birthday. Happy birthday Dad! This column is actually delayed because I got him one of those Bingo-style lottery tickets and he made me scratch it off for him because it takes forever. Word to the wise, don’t waste your time with those.

Let’s get into the goods.

2021 hoops offers

Missouri extended some early offers to prospects in the class of 2021 and even had a few unofficial visitors this past week. The Tigers offered Chicago guard Ahamad Bynum and MoKan Elite’s Bryce Hopkins in the last few days. MU also offered Hopkins’ teammate Kennedy Chandler months ago.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I don’t know a ton about Bynum, but I asked some people in Chicago about him this morning, and they said he’s a good prospect for his age. A 6-foot-1 guard, Bynum plays for national power Simeon, where MU point guard Xavier Pinson finished his high school career. Tigers assistant Cornell Mann has a great relationship with Simeon coach Rob Smith.

I saw Hopkins play in Indianapolis a few months ago and left impressed. He hails from the Chicago area and is a 6-foot-5 scoring wing who looks built for Cuonzo Martin’s system.

Missouri also hosted a pair of unofficial visitors from Detroit in Jaden Atkins and Pierre Brooks II. I talked to both in Indy and they seemed like good kids. They said Mann has great relationships at their schools and he even came in and talked to their respective classes because of his relationships with their teachers.

Brooks is considered the bigger prospect of the two, but it’s early and that can change pretty easily. These recruitments have a long way to go, but it’s good for MU to get both players on campus early.

Enjoyed my unofficial visit to the University of Missouri @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/N3WhHznlzo — Pierre Brooks II (@nba_pbj) June 28, 2019

A small side note: People talk about Michael Porter Jr.’s effect on the program, and while he barely played, he still resonates with recruits. Hopkins tweeted out a picture of him with his Missouri offer, and Brooks told me in Indy he made sure to watch MU when Porter played with the Tigers in the postseason.

Jalen Logan-Redding cuts to four

Columbia Rock Bridge defensive end Jalen Logan-Redding trimmed his list to four schools a few days ago and Missouri made the cut along with Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas. It’s an interesting list for a recruit I thought would have Notre Dame in the mix until the end. It appears the Irish stopped making him a priority at some point.

I really like Logan-Redding as a prospect, and credit my good friend Ron Davis for predicting years ago that he would be a player down the line. Missouri is in an interesting place right now with defensive linemen after the commitment of Cooper Davis. More on Davis later.

With Davis on board along with East St. Louis’ Kevon Billingsley, MU likely only has two more spots left at the position. Park Hill’s Johnny Wilson committed to Iowa State earlier this week, so he’s one option off the board. Logan-Redding said he plans to commit soon, so that would leave one more spot in the class. But MU could always take another if the numbers work out.

Tre Williams’ uncertain status make you wonder if MU adds another one for insurance.

Cooper Davis commits to MU

As I just briefly mentioned, MU landed a commitment from Florida defensive lineman Cooper Davis. A three-star recruit, Davis grew up in Lee’s Summit and would have attended Lee’s Summit West had he never moved.

At 6-foot-7, Davis has some crazy size for the position and therefore a high ceiling. He also grew up a Mizzou fan, giving Barry Odom the best of both worlds. Davis is essentially an in-state and out-of-state recruit at the same time. Davis was the 2007 MU-KU game at Arrowhead and knows a lot about the program’s history.

I’m going to guess that Barry Odom wishes he had a lot of recruits that grew in Missouri as MU fans and then moved elsewhere while keeping their interest in the program. It would make his life a lot easier.