Former Mizzou forward Jontay Porter goes unselected in NBA Draft

While his brother had to wait 14 picks before going to the Denver Nuggets in last year’s NBA Draft, Jontay Porter knew his wait would likely be longer.

After tearing his ACL twice in the past eight months, the former Missouri forward entered Thursday’s draft as a projected mid-second round pick. Instead, his name was never called. Porter went unselected in the two-round NBA Draft and will have to settle for a two-way or undrafted free-agent contract. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin was expected to address reporters on a conference call on Friday morning.

As a freshman at MU, Porter averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and was named the Southeastern Conference co-sixth man of the year. A projected first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Porter elected to return to MU for another season after not feeling ready for the professional lifestyle.

Porter entered the season as a projected lottery pick, but ended his sophomore season before it began with a right ACL tear in a secret scrimmage shortly before the start of the season. The 6-foot-10 forward tore the same ligament a second time, in Denver during a pickup game with his brother, Michael Porter Jr. At the time of the second ACL tear, Porter had not been cleared by doctors to play.

Michael Porter Jr., missed his entire rookie season with the Nuggets while rehabbing from back surgery, but is expected to make his professional debut in a few weeks at the NBA Summer League.