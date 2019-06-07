Missouri and San Diego State agree to four-year football series, which will begin in 2027

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk

If he’s still Missouri’s athletic director in eight years, Jim Sterk will see a familiar logo on the other side of the field in 2027.

Missouri announced Friday that it agreed to a four-year home-and-home football series with San Diego State, Sterk’s former school, starting in 2027 and ending in 2032. Sterk served as SDSU’s athletic director from 2010-16 before coming to MU.

The series will start in 2027, when Missouri travels to San Diego on Sept. 11. The Aztecs will return to Columbia on Sept. 2, 2028. The series will resume Sept. 20, 2031 in Columbia before concluding Oct. 2, 2032 on the West Coast.

The Tigers hold a 3-0 series lead against the Aztecs; the most recent game was a 27-24 MU win in 2010. Known as the “Moe Miracle,” the Aztecs held a late four-point lead before MU wideout T.J. Moe scored a 68-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left.

Sterk would joke with reporters years later that his first impression of Mizzou wasn’t a good one, given he had a great view of Moe’s touchdown. He took the MU job anyway.