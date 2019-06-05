Missouri has three players selected on final day of MLB Draft, five draftees overall

After star players Kameron Misner and T.J. Sikemma were taken early in the MLB Draft on Monday, three Tigers were selected on the final day Wednesday.

Missouri pitcher Jacob Cantleberry went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13th round, while shortstop Chris Cornelius went to the Philadelphia Phillies in the 16th round. Relief pitcher Cameron Dulle went to the St. Louis Cardinals in the 30th round.

Cantleberry was 4-5 with a 4.73 earned-run average in his lone year at MU after transferring from San Jacinto College and was part of one of the Southeastern Conference’s best pitching staffs. The 6-foot-1 lefty held Ole Miss to just one run over 6 1/3 innings in March while striking out eight batters and walking only one.

Cornelius was MU’s most consistent hitter, delivering big hits when Misner was getting intentionally walked in SEC series, batting .326 with seven home runs. A junior, Cornelius has leverage when negotiating his contract with the Phillies.

Dulle went 4-4 with four saves and a 1.43 ERA this past season before being taken by his hometown team.

Aside from Cornelius’ pending decision to turn professional, all eyes around Taylor Stadium turn to Missouri signee Jalen Greer, a shortstop from St. Rita High in Chicago.

Greer was taken in the fifth round by the Oakland Athletics and the pick’s slot value is roughly $312,000. Missouri’s staff was optimistic in May that Greer wouldn’t sign a pro contract out of high school, but Greer’s draft slot appears to indicate that he could. He has until Aug. 15 to sign with the A’s.