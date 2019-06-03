Missouri football lands second commitment in as many days in 2020 Memphis OL Ray Curry

Coach Barry Odom sees positives in Mizzou’s spring football practices Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about the Tigers’ spring football practices Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri coach Barry Odom talks about the Tigers’ spring football practices

Less than a day after landing its first out-of-state commitment in the 2020 recruiting class, Missouri football added its second.

Offensive lineman Ray Curry, a three-star recruit out of White Station in Memphis, Tennessee, announced his commitment to the Tigers. Curry was on campus for an official visit this past weekend. He’s Missouri’s sixth commitment in the class and joins Texas tailback Dominique Johnson as the only non-local pledges.

A 6-foot-5 tackle, Curry chose the Tigers over 26 other schools, including Auburn, Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas among others. Curry is the third lineman in Missouri’s current class, joining Drake Heismeyer and Mitchell Waters from St. Louis.

Missouri’s first six pledges in the 2020 class all come on the offensive side of the ball. Chaminade quarterback Brady Cook and Kirkwood wideout Jay Maclin are the other players who’ve committed to the Tigers.