Missouri lands its first non-local 2020 football pledge in tailback Dominique Johnson

Missouri landed its fifth commitment in the 2020 class, with running back Dominique Johnson joining.

Johnson is an outlier among his current MU pledges, as he’s the Tigers first commit in the class that doesn’t hail from the state. A 6-foot running back from Crowley, Texas, Johnson chose the Tigers over Illinois State, Texas Southern and Abilene Christian. Johnson is considered a three-star recruit and was on an official visit to MU when he committed.

In his junior year at Crowley, Johnson rushed for 1,109 yards for 15 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry. An under-the-radar recruit, Johnson fits the mold that tailbacks coach Cornell Ford has recently recruited.

The Tigers’ current backfield consists of junior Larry Rountree, and sophomores Tyler Badie and Simi Bakare, who all lacked Power-5 offers out of high schools.

Despite that, Missouri still returns one of the conference’s best backfields next season.