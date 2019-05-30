Kickoff times and television set for Missouri’s first three football games in 2019

Five things to know about new Mizzou Tigers, and former Clemson Tigers, quarterback Kelly Bryant Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant committed to the Tigers on Tuesday night, choosing Missouri over Auburn, Arkansas, North Carolina and Mississippi State. He likely could have played anywhere with a quarterback vacancy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant committed to the Tigers on Tuesday night, choosing Missouri over Auburn, Arkansas, North Carolina and Mississippi State. He likely could have played anywhere with a quarterback vacancy.

Kelly Bryant’s home opener at Missouri will get the national treatment.

Times and television assignments for two more Missouri football games were announced on Thursday, with the Tigers’ home opener against West Virginia on Sept. 7 getting an 11 a.m. kickoff on either ESPN or ESPN2.





Missouri’s second home game against Southeast Missouri the following week will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and air on a SEC Network alternate channel. The Tigers’ season opener at Wyoming on Aug. 31 was previously announced as a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS Sports network.

Bryant’s debut as MU’s starting quarterback will mark a high-stakes game for Missouri as the program will also be debuting its new south endzone complex to fans and will be its first test against a Power Five opponent. Like Missouri, West Virginia will have a new quarterback after losing Will Grier to the NFL. The Mountaineers will also have a new coach in Neal Brown, who was hired from Troy to replace Dana Holgorsen, who left for Houston in January.

Missouri’s fourth game of the season, which is against South Carolina on Sept. 21, won’t have its time and television assignment announced until two weeks before kickoff.