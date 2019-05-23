Former Missouri star Sophie Cunningham makes Phoenix Mercury’s season-opening roster

Sophie Cunningham on getting drafted by Phoenix Former Missouri star Sophie Cunningham talks about being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Missouri star Sophie Cunningham talks about being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury.

Shortly after the Phoenix Mercury took Sophie Cunningham in the second round of April’s WNBA Draft, she didn’t have much to say when told of her difficult odds of making the roster as a second-round choice.

“I don’t care,” she said of the odds.

Cunningham proved on Thursday that it doesn’t matter where you go, but what you make of it, as the Mercury included her on the team’s season-opening roster. The Mercury open the season on Sunday against the Seattle Storm, the defending WNBA champion.

In two preseason games for Phoenix, Cunningham averaged 9.5 points while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three. On May 15, Cunningham hit a game-winning three against the Seattle Storm in an 87-84 win.

At MU, Cunningham led the Tigers to four straight NCAA Tournaments and finished her career as the program’s career leading scorer with 2,187 points.