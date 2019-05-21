Mizzou baseball loses 2-1 to Ole Miss in SEC Tournament, clouding NCAA Tournament odds

Missouri baseball will have to sweat out the next six days to learn its NCAA Tournament fate after a 2-1 loss to Mississippi knocked the Tigers out of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Tuesday. The Rebels, the No. 7 seed, advanced to play Arkansas, the No. 2 seed on Wednesday.

Tigers starter Konnor Ash was lights out for MU, throwing four scoreless innings while striking out three batters, but the bullpen couldn’t protect a 1-0 lead. Reliever Jacob Cantleberry gave up two quick doubles and a single and Mizzou trailed 2-1. MU coach Steve Bieser elected to save ace T.J. Sikkema for Wednesday in case the Tigers won.

Missouri got two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but outfielder Thomas Broyles struck out looking. MU’s lone run came on an RBI double by third baseman Austin James in the second inning.

The Tigers (34-22-1) have lost five straight heading into Monday’s NCAA Tournament selection show. They are hoping for their first NCAA Tournament bid since joining the SEC. Missouri’s last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2012, when the Tigers won the Big 12 Tournament in their last appearance.

