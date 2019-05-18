Missouri softball falls to UCLA 9-1 in NCAA Tournament, heads to loser’s bracket

Missouri softball dropped its second game of the Los Angeles NCAA regional with an 9-1 loss to No. 2 UCLA on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers were run-ruled in five innings and will play the loser of Cal State-Fullerton and Weber State late Saturday night.

The loser of MU’s Saturday night game will have its season come to an end. The winner will advance to face UCLA in the regional final on Sunday. The team coming out of the loser’s bracket will have to beat the Bruins twice to advance to super regionals.

Missouri had just two hits against the Bruins and had its lone run come in on an RBI from senior Reagan Nash.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tigers had three errors, which caused just two of the Bruins’ runs to be earned.

The Tigers beat Cal State-Fullerton 7-4 on Friday night in its first postseason game under coach Larissa Anderson.