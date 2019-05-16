Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: Mizzou talk, Jontay Porter’s ACL story and the NBA Combine
Mizzou beat writer Alex Schiffer is in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine and got to talk to Jontay Porter, the former Missouri Tigers forward and draft hopeful. Schiffer recounts that conversation with Porter about how he re-tore his ACL and much more with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff.
Read the stories we discussed:
‘I felt invincible’: Mizzou’s Jontay Porter explains how he re-tore ACL during rehab
Porter’s out, Tilmon’s back and a recruit commits: Here’s what MU’s roster looks like
Comments