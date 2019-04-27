Terry Beckner Jr. drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers as one of two Tigers taken in NFL Draft

Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. (79) strutted after sacking item quarterback during the University of Missouri and University of South Carolina football game at Faurot Field on Saturday, October 3, 2015, in Columbia, Missouri. skeyser@kcstar.com

After just one Missouri player was drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, the program was only able to double the number a year later. Missouri saw just two former players taken in this week’s NFL Draft, as defensive tackle Terry Beckner was taken in the seventh round on Saturday, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Drew Lock went to the Denver Broncos on Friday in the second round.

Missouri had six players at the NFL Draft combine in late February and had a strong senior class. Wide receiver Emanuel Hall was the biggest surprise, going undrafted after being projected as a day-two pick. Hall signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.

SHARE COPY LINK Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall talks about going undrafted and his emotions on the issue.

Missouri had many players sign deals as undrafted free agents, including offensive lineman Paul Adams, who signed with the New York Giants. Adams has a good shot at making the roster, given the team’s struggles at the position in recent years.

Linebacker Terez Hall signed with the New England Patriots and Blue Springs South graduate Kendall Blanton signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Blanton, a tight end, will be an interesting fit in Sean McVay’s offense, given Blanton’s ability to block.

Tailback Damarea Crockett, who left MU a year early, signed with the Houston Texans shortly after the draft’s seventh and final round ended on Saturday. He’ll compete to be a backup behind star Lamar Miller.

Missouri could still see punter Corey Fatony and offensive lineman Kevin Pendleton, a Lee’s Summit native, land deals with teams in the coming days.