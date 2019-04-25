Missouri quarterback Drew Lock goes unselected in first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock did not get selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. AP

Drew Lock will have to wait another 24 hours to learn his NFL fate.

The Missouri quarterback went unselected in Thursday’s opening round of the NFL Draft, despite being a green-room invite and considered a top-20 pick by many respected draft analysts.

Three quarterbacks went in the first round of the draft, including Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (No. 1 overall), Duke’s Daniel Jones (No. 6 overall) and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins (No. 15 overall). Lock had a few chances to go in the late first round by teams with aging quarterbacks such as the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Oakland Raiders had two picks in the 20s and elected to pass on the Lee’s Summit native.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on air that teams passed on Lock over concerns of his accuracy.

Meeting with reporters earlier on Thursday, Lock admitted he was excited, but also nervous for the draft, since his fate was completely out of his hands.

“You’re told as a football player, control what you can control,” he said. “I literally can’t control anything. Trying to adapt that mindset, but it’s pretty hard in this situation.”

Lock was adamant that he didn’t care when he was selected, but wanted to go to a team that was a good fit for him, since he’s seen players go to a bad spot and find themselves out of the league a few years later.

“This day is only 24 hours, but going to a good fit can be multiple years,” Lock said. “If I have to sit a little longer to get to a good fit, so be it. I don’t know what a good fit is. The first pick could be a good fit.

“In the end, I think things will work out.”

Lock has a few chances to go in the top half of the second round on Friday, as the Raiders, Broncos, Chargers and Packers all draft in the first 13 picks of the second round.