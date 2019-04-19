This week in Mizzou recruiting: Jay Maclin, Eric Williams Jr., Kaleb Brown and more

Missouri landed the commitment of 2020 wide receiver Jay Maclin, cousin of Tiger legend and former Chiefs wideout Jeremy Maclin, on Thursday. He’s MU’s third commitment in its 2020 class. Alex Schiffer

Good morning folks. Here is this week’s recruiting column.

Jay Maclin to Mizzou

Missouri landed a familiar name for its third 2020 pledge on Thursday, as Jay Maclin committed to the Tigers. The cousin of Missouri legend and former Chiefs wideout Jeremy Maclin, the younger Maclin also made for the third MU commit out of the St. Louis-area. He’s a solid pickup for Mizzou and for his sake, I hope that fans don’t expect him to walk in and have the impact his cousin had. Jeremy Maclin is one of the most dynamic players in program history. It wouldn’t be fair to expect the same out of the younger Maclin. I hope the equipment staff keeps No. 9 away from him for the same reasons.

The Tigers still have plenty of targets to land out of St. Louis including linebacker Antonio Doyle and defensive lineman Kevon Billingsley. A report earlier in the week said Doyle will take an official visit to Missouri in June. A source close to his recruitment told me that there is heavy mutual interest between MU and Doyle, but he’s going to let the process play out.

Eric Williams Jr. visits Missouri, is down to two

Duquesne transfer Eric Williams Jr. took an official visit to Missouri last week and caught up with The Star afterward. Since talking to Williams, he’s since cut his list to just MU and Oregon and cancelled visits to Houston and Nebraska. A Michigan native, Williams was recruited by Cornell Mann when Mann was at Oakland and played against Tigers signee Tray Jackson in high school.

Williams was Duquesne’s leading scorer last year, with an average of 14 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He said he enjoyed his visit to Columbia and was hosted by forward Mitchell Smith.

“They do a lot of transition stuff,” he said. “Pretty much what I did at Duquesne.”

Williams said he’s a pretty complete player on offense and can play the wing or power forward in a smaller lineup. With the NCAA allowing more transfers to play immediately, he said there’s “a 50/50 chance” he’s able to play immediately.

He offered no timetable on his decision, but left impressed with MU’s campus and facilities.

Slightly off-topic: I’m told Mitchell Smith is one of the program’s best recruiters. He’s been a name I hear often when it comes to official visit hosts and he always seems to get good reviews from recruits. I get asked a lot who some of Mizzou’s best recruiters are in terms of players and it appears he’s one of them. I’ve also heard good reviews on Mark Smith, Torrence Watson and Jeremiah Tilmon.

Another Brown to watch…

The radar has been dead for one-time Texas A&M pledge Kobe Brown, who remains on Missouri’s roster for 2019. It appears his younger brother Kaleb is a big recruit of his own. The younger Brown is a 6-foot-3 guard in the 2021 class and seems to have a big, physical game like his older brother but is more of a guard than a wing. He’s also on Missouri’s radar. Getting one would certainly help with the other.