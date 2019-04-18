Missouri gets pledge from Jay Maclin, cousin of former MU and Chiefs star Jeremy Maclin

Missouri landed the commitment of 2020 wide receiver Jay Maclin, cousin of Tiger legend and former Chiefs wideout Jeremy Maclin, on Thursday. He’s MU’s third commitment in its 2020 class. Alex Schiffer

Thirteen years ago, Jeremy Maclin committed to Missouri out of Kirkwood High School, and later became one of the football program’s most dynamic players, leading the Tigers to a No. 1 national ranking in 2007.

On Thursday, Maclin’s cousin followed in his footsteps. Mizzou coach Barry Odom landed Jay Maclin, a three-star wideout out of Kirkwood, the same high school that produced his cousin. The 5-foot-11 Maclin chose MU over Indiana, Kentucky and Arizona State among others.

Mizzou Nation Lets Get Started ! pic.twitter.com/wxDudCCaeK — Jay Maclin ² (@jaymaclin2x) April 18, 2019

Jay Maclin is the third recruit in Missouri’s 2020 class, which currently consists entirely of St. Louis-area prospects. He joins Chaminade quarterback Brady Cook and Francis Howell offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer. Missouri also signed Kirkwood wideout Maurice Massey to its 2019 class.

While he’s not as highly touted of a recruit, the younger Maclin still has some similarities to his cousin, who recently retired from the NFL after nine seasons as a wide receiver, including two with the Chiefs. Jay Maclin has speed and can take the top off a defense, just like Jeremy. Odom has strong ties to the family, having been on staff in an operations role when Jeremy played for MU.

Mizzou’s Jeremy Maclin returned a punt 45 yards in the first quarter against KU. 2007 photo by David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Missouri missed out on legacy recruits such as Ezekiel Elliott, Devin Booker and Tyler Hansbrough. But basketball coach Cuonzo Martin signed Vashon point guard Mario McKinney, whose cousin Jimmy played for MU under Quin Snyder. Now Odom has joined the club with Maclin.





Missouri is still in the mix for a number of highly touted St. Louis recruits, including defensive end Kevon Billingsley and linebacker Antonio Doyle. Doyle recently announced that he will take an official visit to Missouri in June.