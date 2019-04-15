Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon to test NBA Draft waters, but retain eligibility

Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon (left) had a difficult time staying out of foul trouble on Saturday at Mississippi. AP

Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon will test the NBA Draft waters, while retaining his NCAA eligibility, according to a release.

Tilmon is coming off an improved sophomore season, in which he saw his scoring, rebounding, steals, assists all improve in the absence of Jontay Porter, but was still hampered by fouls. Porter has yet to announce his draft intentions, but must do so by the end of the week.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I started playing basketball to make it to the NBA,” Tilmon said in the release. “I want to get everything I can out of this process. I’m excited to learn from it and get the feedback I need.”

The East St. Louis, Ill. native had 111 fouls as a sophomore, 10 less than he did as a freshman, but still struggled throughout the season with bouts of foul trouble. He plans to maintain his NCAA eligibility while going through the draft process.

After Missouri’s loss to Auburn in the SEC Tournament, Tilmon said he planned to return for his junior next season and wanted to win more at MU before leaving.

“Jeremiah has a chance to take advantage of a valuable opportunity and gather information through the process to help him moving forward,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “We fully support him using the resources available and we’ll assist him in any way we can.”

As more of a traditional center, Tilmon is more of a throwback to the modern NBA game and lacks the shooting range that most current professional centers have. But his footwork is among the best in the Southeastern Conference and the edge he plays with could entice teams to take a chance on him.

He averaged 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore and also saw his free throw shooting spike to 68% from 52% as a freshman.

Tilmon could get an invite to the NBA Combine, which runs from May 14-19 in Chicago and is his best chance at showing teams what he can do against top talent. If he doesn’t get invited, he’ll have to impress teams through private workouts. He has until May 29 to take his name out of the draft and return to MU for his junior season.

Should he return to Mizzou, Tilmon will be the centerpiece of what is expected to be Cuonzo Martin’s best team in 2019-2020. He is the most experienced starting player and one of MU’s lone scoring threats in the post. Missouri also returns Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith behind Tilmon, but neither have the scoring prowess that he brings to the floor.

Missouri has looked into adding a few different frontcourt players during the spring recruiting period, but nothing has materialized. The Tigers recently hosted Duquesne transfer Eric Williams Jr., a 6-foot-6 scoring wing, on an official visit last week. If Tilmon remains in the draft, then MU must work quickly to find a recruit that could replace his production.