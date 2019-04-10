Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham selected No. 13 by Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Draft

Sophie Cunningham: Playing for MU is ‘so much fun’ Missouri star Sophie Cunningham missed the Tigers’ last game because of a right knee sprain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri star Sophie Cunningham missed the Tigers’ last game because of a right knee sprain.

For the first time in her life, Sophie Cunningham will call another city home.

Missouri’s all-time leading scorer was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the No. 13 pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft in New York on Wednesday, making her the highest pick in the history of the MU women’s basketball program. Cunningham was the first pick of the second round.

“We think you fit into what we’re trying to do,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman told Cunningham over the phone.

Cunningham joins a team that features league stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. The Mercury finished fifth in the league last season with a 20-14 record. Cunningham quipped that the first thing she does when thinking of Phoenix is Taurasi and warm weather.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Cunningham should provide Phoenix some immediate assistance in terms of three-point shooting and will help space the floor, given her ability to play multiple positions. The Mercury took Stanford forward Alanna Smith with the No. 8 pick Wednesday.

Getting drafted doesn’t guarantee a player a roster spot in the WNBA, as three first-round picks from last year’s draft failed to make the final roster of the teams that drafted them. But Cunningham likes her chances at cracking the final 12 because of her diverse skill-set.

MU coach Robin Pingeton said Cunningham shouldn’t be double-teamed or bear pressure to be the Mercury’s primary scoring threat, like she was at Missouri. That’s why Pingeton thinks Cunningham has a chance to be an impact player in the WNBA.

“Sophie’s at her best when the competition is high,” Pingeton told The Star.

Taurasi wears Cunningham’s trademark No. 3, which means she’ll have to change numbers. She said she’s thinking about No. 9, which she wore when playing volleyball and soccer in high school.

During her four-year career at MU, Cunningham changed the perception of Pingeton’s program, increasing attendance by the thousands while leading the program to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments. Off the court, Cunningham became one of the most recognizable athletes in town, stopping for hugs and autographs whenever asked, earning her the nickname “The Mayor of Columbia.”





Perhaps the only shortcoming of Cunningham’s career was the Tigers’ inability to make it to the Sweet 16 in four attempts. But MU did make it to the round of 32 in three of her four years in Columbia.

As a pro, Cunningham has a chance to become one of the most decorated MU athletes of all-time, depending upon how her WNBA career goes.

Training camp for the Mercury starts on May 5.