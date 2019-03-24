Missouri wrestling finishes sixth at NCAA championships, with four All-Americans

Even without an individual national champion, the Missouri wrestling team finished in the top 10 nationally for the fifth consecutive year Saturday at the NCAA championships in Pittsburgh.

The Tigers finished sixth with 62 points, a half-point behind Michigan, and had four All-Americans, including junior Jaydin Eierman, who came in third place in the 141-pound class. Senior Daniel Lewis fell in the third-place match at 174, but took home the Gorrarian Award, which goes to the wrestler with the most pins in the least amount of time in the tournament. Lewis had three pins in a combined 8 minutes, 24 seconds.

Freshman Brock Mauller took home All-America honors after making it to the fifth-place match at 149, but lost to Princeton’s Matthew Kolodzik. Senior John Erneste took home his first All-America award after finishing sixth at 133.

Mauller leads a young Tigers squad that will return next season, but will lose Lewis to graduation and Eierman, who is taking next season off to train for the 2020 Olympics.