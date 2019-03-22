Missouri women win overtime thriller over Drake, will face Iowa next in NCAA Tournament

Sophie Cunningham will have one more chance to get Missouri to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

After getting fouled shooting a three-pointer with less than a second to play in overtime, Jordan Roundtree made one of three free throws, giving No. 7 seed Missouri a 77-76 overtime victory Friday over 10th seeded Drake in a Greensboro Regional first-round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Tigers (24-10) will play No. 2 seed Iowa (27-6) on Sunday at a time to be determined. Cunnningham led all scorers with 21 points and was one of four MU players in double figures. Becca Hittner led Drake with 19 points and was one of four Bulldogs in double figures.

Drake (27-7) made its first three three-point shots. With Cunningham and Cierra Porter in early foul trouble, Missouri got baskets from its supporting cast, including Amber Smith, who scored seven consecutive points to tie the score at 12-12 late in the first quarter.

Smith’s personal run was part of a 14-2 Missouri run that put the Tigers in front 21-14 towards the end of the first quarter. In addition to Smith, senior guard Lauren Aldridge hit a pair of threes during the run. Mizzou coach Robin Pingeton later put Porter and Cunningham back in the game despite each having two fouls.

The Bulldogs tied the score late in the first half behind Sara Rhine, an Eldon native who gave MU trouble in the paint, especially during the stretches that Porter was on the bench. Drake scored seven straight points and led 26-23 with 6:13 left in the first half. Missouri went into halftime up 31-30 after Roundtree beat the buzzer on a layup.

Rhine continued to be an issue for MU in the third quarter. The Bulldogs picked up the tempo and shot 56 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three in the third. Cunningham picked up her third foul with 2:51 left in the third after getting her arm tangled with a defender, and had Pingeton and Cunningham pleading with the officials over the call. Roundtree ended the quarter with her second buzzer-beating layup, sending MU into the fourth trailing 54-52.

Missouri retook the lead on a conventional three-point play by Porter, but neither team could get a stop on the other end. Cunningham gave MU a one-point lead with four minutes remaining but Rhine tied the score on a free throw seconds later.

Cunningham tied the score at 64-64 with 43.1 seconds left on a pair of free throws. Drake had a chance to win with 26 seconds left after a foul on Cunningham, but Porter stopped Rhine at the rim, giving MU the ball. Jordan Chavis’ last-second heave was right off the rim, sending the game into overtime.

Drake traded a pair of threes with MU to open overtime, before Porter fouled out with 2:24 left. Cunningham helped give MU a two-point lead after finding Smith for a fast-break layup. But Hittner immediately hit a three and Drake led 73-72 with 1:38 left in overtime.

Smith’s jump shot gave Mizzou a 76-74 lead with 22 seconds left but then Cunningham fouled out with 15.9 seconds left and Drake made two free throws, tying the score at 76-76.

After Roundtree’s free throw, Hittner got a wide open look with 0.9 seconds left to win the game, but her three rimmed out, sending MU to the second round.

In Iowa, Pingeton will face her former college coach at St. Ambrose, Lisa Bluder, who coached her from 1986 to 1990. The Hawkeyes defeated 15th-seeded Mercer 66-61 on Friday afternoon.