Barry Odom continues to recruit St. Louis as Missouri adds a 2020 offensive lineman

Missouri’s 2020 football class doubled in size on Sunday as the Tigers landed their second pledge from St. Louis.

Drake Heismeyer, an offensive lineman from Francis Howell committed to Missouri on Sunday. He was on campus for an unofficial visit on Saturday and had been campus numerous times before. He joins Chaminade quarterback Brady Cook in Missouri’s 2020 class.

Rated a three-star recruit, the 6-foot-4 Heismeyer was part of an offense that produced over 4,000 yards and 55 touchdowns last season. He chose the Tigers over offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue among others. He recently visited Alabama, Ole Miss, Michigan and Tennessee.

Heismeyer projects as a center or guard. Missouri will likely add a few more offensive linemen in its 2020 class with the graduations of Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Yasir Durant and Jonah Dubinski.

