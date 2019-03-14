Auburn beats Missouri 71-61 in SEC Tournament despite 25 from Jordan Geist

The legend of Jordan Geist has come to an end.

After scoring a career-high 30 points in 12th-seeded Missouri’s win over Georgia on Wednesday night, he had 25 in a 81-71 loss to No. 5 seed Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Missouri ends its season at 15-17, barring a postseason invite to a lower-tier tournament. Auburn (23-9) will play fourth-seeded South Carolina in the SEC quarterfinals on Friday.

Geist was Missouri’s lone offensive sparkplug throughout the first half, scoring a game-high 13 in the opening half. Missouri and Auburn kept pace despite Geist getting little help on offense. Freshman Xavier Pinson accounted for six of MU’s 10 turnovers in the first half, which led to 15 Auburn points.

Besides Geist, Torrence Watson was one of MU’s only reliable players on offense. He finished with 20 points.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Both Geist and center Reed Nikko were called for flagrant fouls in the first half for hook-and-holds, which gave Auburn extra possessions. Sophomore Mitchell Smith hit a pair of threes in the first half that gave MU a 21-19 lead, but Auburn started an 11-0 run. Missouri had no answer in transition for Anfernee McLemore, who scored on MU in transition and from deep.

Auburn led 28-21 and MU responded with three consecutive threes. Auburn guard Jared Harper and wing Chuma Okeke battled foul trouble throughout the first half. Another three from Geist tied the score at 30-30, but a late bucket sent MU into halftime trailing 32-30.

After shooting 3-for-17 from three in the first half, Auburn showed why it’s one of the conference’s top teams from behind the arc in the second half, shooting 9 for 17, keyed by Brown and Okeke, who returned from foul trouble. Brown hit three straight threes, giving Auburn a 10-point lead with 14:42 left. Missouri responded with a 13-3 run powered by Geist, tying the score at 52-52.

Brown continued to hit threes, but no lead was safe for Auburn. Missouri continued to stay within striking distance, trailing by just five points with 4:30 left, until it couldn’t get a stop. Jared Harper’s three with three minutes left put Auburn up eight. Watson responded with a pair of threes, but Brown matched him.



