Mizzou basketball will return to KC in November for Hall of Fame Classic tournament

Missouri basketball will return to the Sprint Center in November as part of the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Tigers will join Oklahoma, Stanford and Butler in the field for the semifinals, championship and third-place game on Nov. 25-26. Matchups and game times will be determined at a later date.

The games will be played in conjunction with the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony on Nov. 24.

Missouri has won the event twice, including the inaugural tournament in 2001 at Kemper Arena, where it defeated Iowa. The Tigers also won it in 2011, beating California.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Mizzou took third in 2007 and was part of the first basketball tournament played at the Sprint Center. They finished fourth after falling to Kansas State in the semifinals in 2015.

Tickets for the tournament are on sale at Sprint Center or through axs.com or halloffameweekend.com through April 9 and again starting Sept. 7.